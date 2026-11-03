Trump delays Iran decision until after midterms following Qeshm strike
Donald Trump is deciding how to handle Iran, with three main options on the table: going for military action, trying to strike a deal, or sticking with economic pressure.
He is holding off until after the midterm elections to make a call.
This all comes right after a recent US strike on Qeshm Island.
Trump team split on Iran approach
Trump's team cannot agree on the best path.
Some, like Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, want talks; others, including Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, are pushing for military action.
Meanwhile, officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio are leaning toward more economic pressure.
Qatar has even stepped in with a proposal for U.S.-Iran talks, but everyone is still waiting for answers.
Trump says there is "no rush," though he admits Iran might start feeling the heat soon.