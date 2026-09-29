Trump denies report of US offering sanctions relief to Iran

Trump also slammed Axios for publishing what he called a "HOAX" and demanded the news outlet retract the story.

He said, "Axios's story, like most others, is a HOAX, used only for purposes of satisfying their Trump Derangement Syndrome. They should withdraw this fake story, IMMEDIATELY!"

The report had cited unnamed US officials who said that Trump was willing to give Iran sanctions relief in exchange for concrete steps on its nuclear program.