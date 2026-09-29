Trump denies report of US offering sanctions relief to Iran
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has denied reports that his administration offered sanctions relief to Iran. The Axios report had claimed that Washington was ready to offer concessions, including releasing frozen Iranian funds, if Tehran made "concrete progress" on nuclear issues. Rejecting the claim, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Axios just released a story that 'Trump' offered Sanctions Relief and Frozen Funds to Iran. This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING!"
Media criticism
Axios story is a 'HOAX': Trump
Trump also slammed Axios for publishing what he called a "HOAX" and demanded the news outlet retract the story.
He said, "Axios's story, like most others, is a HOAX, used only for purposes of satisfying their Trump Derangement Syndrome. They should withdraw this fake story, IMMEDIATELY!"
The report had cited unnamed US officials who said that Trump was willing to give Iran sanctions relief in exchange for concrete steps on its nuclear program.
Diplomatic developments
Iran's Abbas Araghchi cuts short trip to New York
Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has cut short his trip to New York. He was expected to meet Qatari mediators but left for Tehran without holding talks or without any breakthrough.
This comes after last week's indirect discussions between US and Iranian officials on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Despite these developments, no further direct talks with Washington are currently scheduled according to Iran's state news agency IRNA.
Ongoing conflict
US and Iran continue to be at loggerheads
The Strait of Hormuz continues to be a major flashpoint in the conflict between the US and Iran. The waterway is crucial for global oil and gas supplies, but has been effectively blockaded by Tehran since hostilities began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.
This blockade has led to rising petrol prices in the US, putting pressure on Trump as he faces declining approval ratings ahead of November's midterm elections.