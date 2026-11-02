Trump DOJ steps into California and Alaska ballot disputes
The Justice Department under Trump is stepping into state elections before the midterm elections, filing lawsuits in California to block about 20,000 mail-in ballots over citizenship concerns and challenging Alaska's ballot process due to possible voter confusion.
This marks a big shift from how things were usually done.
Federal judge throws out Alaska case
A federal judge threw out the Alaska case because Alaska could not conduct such an investigation while maintaining the secrecy of ballots.
The DOJ's new approach has sparked debate: critics worry it could tilt things toward Republicans and undermine trust in elections.
Attorney General Todd Blanche insists these actions are about keeping elections lawful, but many are left wondering what this means for future voting and public confidence.