Trump downplays Jensen Huang scandal saying 'sex sells' after reinstatement
Donald Trump isn't buying into the buzz around NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's scandal.
Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Trump told it, "sex sells," downplaying the whole thing.
This comes after Huang was reinstated as president and chief executive officer, even though there's still an internal investigation into his alleged misconduct.
NVIDIA board reinstates Jensen Huang
NVIDIA's board decided to reinstate Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with him, saying he doesn't pose a security risk.
Board Chair Harvey C. Jones said Huang's leadership is crucial for NVIDIA's future.
Trump supported the move, saying Attorney General Todd Blanche had informed him that the Department of Justice did not possess evidence that Huang had engaged in unlawful conduct.