Trump downplays NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang scandal before Shenzhen meeting
Right before meeting Chinese President Xi in Shenzhen, US President Trump played down the controversy around NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned after rumors of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.
On Fox News, Trump commented, "Any pretty woman that comes from China, they considered her to be a spy," and called the situation "a tragedy" at a banquet with Xi, but kept the focus on ongoing talks between the two leaders.
Jensen Huang resignation amid chip restrictions
Huang's resignation comes as U.S.-China relations are already tense, especially after new US rules made it harder for China to get advanced AI chips.
These chip restrictions go against earlier deals between Trump and Xi, making their upcoming summit even trickier.
The scandal and tech disputes are both adding extra drama to an already complicated relationship.