Trump dubs AI 'super intelligence' at U.N. claims US leads
World
At the U.N. President Trump gave AI a new name, "super intelligence," arguing that calling it "artificial" just doesn't fit.
He made it clear he sees America as ahead in the AI race, especially compared to China, and wants to keep it that way.
Trump says DOJ will monitor AI
Trump summed it up with, "Whoever wins superintelligence wins." He compared AI's impact to game-changers like the internet and Industrial Revolution.
The US won't let international groups set the rules, and will watch it closely through the Department of Justice.
Agencies like the Department of Justice will watch over AI's growth and keep America on top.