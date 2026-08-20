Trump announces 'most crushing economic operation ever taken' against Iran
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced what he called the "most crushing economic operation" against Iran. The announcement comes as Washington tries to increase pressure on Tehran amid stalled peace talks. In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump accused Iran of not seizing opportunities for a deal and warned: "Therefore, today, I am announcing the MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY!" "This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale."
Economic threats
Countries conducting business with Iran may face sanctions
Trump also warned of sanctions against countries conducting business with Iran.
He wrote, "ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences."
He likened the operation to "an ECONOMIC D-DAY" that will require "our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat."
Trade embargo
No detail on what actions would be taken
He, however, did not specify what actions would be taken.
But the threat comes as the war nears its six-month mark, with Trump facing pressure over the expense of the war ahead of the midterm elections.
Trump paused attacks on Iran last month after a week of strikes failed to bring Tehran back to the negotiating table.
Around the same time, reports surfaced that the war has depleted US stockpiles of key munitions. Trump and the Pentagon dismissed the reports.
Iranian response
Iranian state media dismisses Trump's announcement as nothing new
Iranian officials have not responded immediately to Trump's announcement. However, state media dismissed it as nothing new.
The IRIB state broadcaster said it followed "the failure of military aggression," while the semi-official Tasnim news agency called the announcement "not a new development."
The Fars news agency also dismissed Trump's claims as "delusional," saying the US had repeatedly voiced assertions of Iran's "imminent collapse" without concrete results.