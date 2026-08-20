Trump announces 'most crushing economic operation ever taken' against Iran 

He, however, did not specify what actions would be taken.

But the threat comes as the war nears its six-month mark, with Trump facing pressure over the expense of the war ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump paused attacks on Iran last month after a week of strikes failed to bring Tehran back to the negotiating table.

Around the same time, reports surfaced that the war has depleted US stockpiles of key munitions. Trump and the Pentagon dismissed the reports.