Trump thanks India after road named in his honor
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has thanked Hyderabad for naming a road after him. The road, now called "Donald Trump Avenue," is located near the US Consulate in Hyderabad, Telangana. In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed gratitude for being the first US President to receive such an honor in India.
Post
Trump's message on Truth Social
"The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India -- The first US President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank you," Trump wrote on the social media platform. He also shared a photograph of Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and US envoy to India Sergio Gor unveiling the ceremonial plaque earlier this week.
Celebration tribute
Road renaming part of Freedom 250 celebrations
The road renaming is a part of the Freedom 250 celebrations, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams were present at the unveiling ceremony. The Telangana government has described this gesture as a tribute to the United States and an acknowledgment of Hyderabad's increasing importance in US-India relations.
Tech hub
Road near offices of major American tech firms
The newly named Donald Trump Avenue is also close to the offices of major American tech firms such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had first announced the decision to rename the road in December 2025. State officials say this move reflects the growing strategic and economic partnership between Telangana and the United States.