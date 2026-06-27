Trump thanks India after road named in his honor

Celebration tribute

Road renaming part of Freedom 250 celebrations

The road renaming is a part of the Freedom 250 celebrations, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams were present at the unveiling ceremony. The Telangana government has described this gesture as a tribute to the United States and an acknowledgment of Hyderabad's increasing importance in US-India relations.