Trump fires entire US science board in one sweep

The Trump administration has dismissed all members of the National Science Board (NSB), an independent body that oversees the National Science Foundation (NSF). The decision was communicated through an email from the Presidential Personnel Office, terminating their positions "effective immediately." The NSB, established in 1950, advises on science and engineering policy and approves major funding awards for NSF.

Reaction Board members speak out Board member Keivan Stassun from Vanderbilt University called the decision "enormously disappointing." Yolanda Gil, another terminated member from USC's Information Sciences Institute, confirmed that all 22 current board members were fired. Roger Beachy, emeritus biology professor at Washington University in St Louis who was reappointed by Trump in 2020, said they were given no explanation for their removal.

Political backlash Lawmakers condemn firings Democratic lawmakers have strongly criticized the firings. Maria Cantwell, a senior Democrat on the Senate commerce committee, called it "a dangerous attack on the institutions and expertise that drive American innovation and discovery." Zoe Lofgren from the House science committee slammed it as "This is the latest stupid move made by a president who continues to harm science and American innovation."

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Uncertain future Uncertain future for NSF The future direction of the NSF remains uncertain after this major change. Beachy emphasized that the nature of the new board—whether it will be partisan or independent—will be critical to NSF's success. The White House has publicly addressed these dismissals, saying the National Science Board's powers "might need to be updated" and that NSF's work "continues uninterrupted."

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