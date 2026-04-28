Trump fires entire US science board in one sweep
What's the story
The Trump administration has dismissed all members of the National Science Board (NSB), an independent body that oversees the National Science Foundation (NSF). The decision was communicated through an email from the Presidential Personnel Office, terminating their positions "effective immediately." The NSB, established in 1950, advises on science and engineering policy and approves major funding awards for NSF.
Reaction
Board members speak out
Board member Keivan Stassun from Vanderbilt University called the decision "enormously disappointing." Yolanda Gil, another terminated member from USC's Information Sciences Institute, confirmed that all 22 current board members were fired. Roger Beachy, emeritus biology professor at Washington University in St Louis who was reappointed by Trump in 2020, said they were given no explanation for their removal.
Political backlash
Lawmakers condemn firings
Democratic lawmakers have strongly criticized the firings. Maria Cantwell, a senior Democrat on the Senate commerce committee, called it "a dangerous attack on the institutions and expertise that drive American innovation and discovery." Zoe Lofgren from the House science committee slammed it as "This is the latest stupid move made by a president who continues to harm science and American innovation."
Uncertain future
Uncertain future for NSF
The future direction of the NSF remains uncertain after this major change. Beachy emphasized that the nature of the new board—whether it will be partisan or independent—will be critical to NSF's success. The White House has publicly addressed these dismissals, saying the National Science Board's powers "might need to be updated" and that NSF's work "continues uninterrupted."
Budget cuts
Previous attempts to cut NSF budget
The Trump administration has previously attempted to cut NSF's budget by more than half. Although Congress maintained funding last year, similar cuts are again on the table for the coming year. Without an advisory board in place, Stassun fears such cuts could "eviscerate investments in fundamental research." The NSF headquarters was also relocated to a smaller building after the US Department of Housing and Urban Development announced plans to move into the NSF's former base in Alexandria, Virginia.