Trump on 8 Epstein flights: 11,000 newly released files show

The United States Justice Department has released a new batch of documents related to the investigation of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The latest release includes approximately 30,000 pages and several video clips, some reportedly filmed inside a prison. Notably, the documents mention former President Donald Trump 's name in connection with flight records of Epstein's private jet. However, authorities have not accused him of any criminal wrongdoing.

Flight details Trump's travel records on Epstein's private jet revealed One of the documents includes an email revealing that Trump traveled on Epstein's private jet more times than previously reported. The email, dated January 7, 2020, is part of a chain with the subject line "RE: Epstein flight records." It states that Trump was a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996. He travelled at times with Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany, and his son Eric. On one flight, it was just Epstein, Trump, and a 20-year-old

False claims Epstein documents include 'untrue and sensationalist claims' The Department of Justice has also said that some of the newly released Epstein documents contained "untrue and sensationalist claims" about Trump, submitted to the FBI before the 2020 US election. In a post on X, the department emphasized that these claims are "unfounded and false," adding that if they had any credibility, they would have been used against Trump already.

Previous release Earlier Epstein files release criticized for redactions The latest release comes after a large batch of Epstein files was released by Trump's administration as part of a compliance effort with a new transparency law. The earlier releases were heavily redacted, drawing criticism from some Republicans, scarcely able to defuse a scandal threatening the party ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. These included previously unseen photographs of former President Bill Clinton with Epstein and a 1996 description of a criminal complaint against the late convicted sex offender.