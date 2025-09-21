Trump H-1B order spurs fare surge, 4Chan blocks India-US bookings

After US President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, which was later clarified not to apply to current holders abroad, flight prices from India to the United States skyrocketed. The price of a one-way ticket from New Delhi to New York's JFK airport jumped from around $420 (₹37,000) to between $794 and $908 (₹70,000-80,000). This sudden spike in fares led many Indians to rush their bookings.

Online campaign Online forum users reserve flights to US from India Users on the online forum 4Chan launched a campaign called "Operation Clog the Toilet," aiming to block Indians from returning to the US by reserving seats without completing purchases, thereby contributing to the fare hike. A post on 4Chan read: "Indians are just waking up after the H1B news. Want to keep them in India? Clog the flight reservation system!"

Campaign details How 'Operation Clog the Toilet' works? The instructions for "Operation Clog the Toilet" advised users to search popular India-US flight routes, start the checkout process, but not complete it. The goal was to hold seats for about 15 minutes and block others from booking. One user claimed they had "100 seats locked," showing how big this operation was on 4Chan.