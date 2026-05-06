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Home / News / World News / Trump briefly halts 'Project Freedom' after Pakistan's request 
Trump briefly halts 'Project Freedom' after Pakistan's request 
The naval blockade of Iran's ports will continue

Trump briefly halts 'Project Freedom' after Pakistan's request 

By Chanshimla Varah
May 06, 2026
09:57 am
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has announced a temporary halt to "Project Freedom," an initiative aimed at assisting commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The decision, he said, comes after requests from Pakistan and other countries, amid major military successes against Iran and progress toward a possible agreement with Iranian representatives. However, the naval blockade of Iran's ports will continue as planned.

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What Trump said

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, "Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had....and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that...Project Freedom...will be paused for a short period." He said the pause was announced to "see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed" between Tehran and Washington.

Operation details

Project Freedom and CENTCOM's operations

Project Freedom was launched to help commercial vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amid rising regional tensions. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces had started operations under this initiative, deploying guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members to aid merchant vessels.

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Ongoing tensions

Ceasefire in Middle East still holding

Trump's announcement came after military leaders and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that a ceasefire in the Middle East is still holding. However, they also noted that while the conflict isn't resolved, major US military operations against Iran have concluded. Rubio emphasized that peace would require Iran to comply with Trump's demands regarding its nuclear program and agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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Economic repercussions

Global impact of Iran's closure of Strait of Hormuz

Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has severely impacted global oil and gas supplies, sending fuel prices skyrocketing and rattling the global economy. The US aims to break Iran's control over this vital waterway as part of its strategy to demand a major rollback of Iran's disputed nuclear program. So far, only two merchant ships have passed through the new US-guarded route in the Persian Gulf.

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