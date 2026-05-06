Trump briefly halts 'Project Freedom' after Pakistan's request 

United States President Donald Trump has announced a temporary halt to "Project Freedom," an initiative aimed at assisting commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The decision, he said, comes after requests from Pakistan and other countries, amid major military successes against Iran and progress toward a possible agreement with Iranian representatives. However, the naval blockade of Iran's ports will continue as planned.

Trump What Trump said In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, "Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had....and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that...Project Freedom...will be paused for a short period." He said the pause was announced to "see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed" between Tehran and Washington.

Operation details Project Freedom and CENTCOM's operations Project Freedom was launched to help commercial vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amid rising regional tensions. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces had started operations under this initiative, deploying guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members to aid merchant vessels.

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Ongoing tensions Ceasefire in Middle East still holding Trump's announcement came after military leaders and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that a ceasefire in the Middle East is still holding. However, they also noted that while the conflict isn't resolved, major US military operations against Iran have concluded. Rubio emphasized that peace would require Iran to comply with Trump's demands regarding its nuclear program and agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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