Trump hints at targeting Pickaxe Mountain near Tehran nuclear site
World
Donald Trump just hinted that the US might target Pickaxe Mountain, a fortified facility buried deep underground near one of Tehran's main nuclear sites.
In a Newsmax interview, he said stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons is crucial, especially with tensions running high between the two countries.
Trump mentions GBU-43/B, rejects nuclear use
Trump made it clear: "I wouldn't use nuclear. We don't have to." He also ruled out sending ground troops.
Instead, he mentioned non-nuclear options like the massive GBU-43/B bomb (aka "mother of all bombs") but did not say whether he had authorized its use.
The focus, he says, is on keeping things non-nuclear while still addressing the threat.