Trump hints he may pardon Elon Musk if Democrats investigate
World
Donald Trump just hinted that he'd consider pardoning Elon Musk, even before any charges, if Democrats launch investigations against the billionaire after the midterms.
On a recent podcast, Trump pointed out that former President Joe Biden has used pardons before leaving office, and said he wouldn't hesitate to do the same for Musk if needed.
Elon Musk donated $445 million+ to GOP
Musk is a major Republican supporter, donating more than $445 million to GOP causes.
With Democrats aiming to regain Congress, there's talk they could dig into Musk's government contracts or his role in limiting Ukraine's Starlink access.
Still, Trump can only pardon federal offenses, not state cases or congressional probes, so there are limits to what he could actually do.