Trump joins White House Diwali Friday to honor Indian Americans
World
President Trump is joining in on Diwali celebrations at the White House this Friday, continuing a tradition that highlights the festival's importance for Indian Americans.
The event recognizes Diwali's cultural significance and shows respect for the community's heritage in the US.
White House Diwali spans multiple administrations
The first White House Diwali celebration started with President George W. Bush, but it really took off when Barack Obama lit a ceremonial lamp back in 2009.
Last year, Trump marked the occasion by lighting a lamp with India's ambassador, reflecting ongoing ties and mutual respect between the US and India.