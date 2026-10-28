Trump Jr. faces criticism after Altai argali hunt with Kremlev
Donald Trump Jr. is catching heat after hunting an endangered Altai argali sheep in Mongolia this August, joined by Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev, who is known for his close ties to Vladimir Putin's personal security service.
The pair spent time together in Mongolia's rural Uvs province for the trip.
Trump Jr. trip raises influence concerns
While Trump Jr. and Kremlev say their bond is just about a shared love of the outdoors, people are concerned because Kremlev has a controversial past and has even helped fund Trump Jr.'s wedding earlier this year.
The Secret Service tagged along on the pricey trip ($18,715 just for hotels), and experts warn that hanging out with someone so close to Russian power could make Trump Jr. a target for foreign influence or intelligence risks, even if they were wary of being photographed together.