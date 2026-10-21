Trump Jr reportedly urges President Trump avoid Middle East war
World
Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly told his father, US President Donald Trump, not to pull the US into another Middle East war, even as tensions with Iran keep rising during the 2024 campaign.
This shows there is real debate inside Team Trump, with Don Jr. pushing for a more cautious approach than his dad.
Americans disapprove of Trump's Iran handling
A new Pew poll says 65% of Americans disapprove of how Trump is handling the Iran conflict, so public patience is running thin.
Even key people, like Vice President JD Vance, are privately expressing doubts about the conflict while debating whether to support Israel's military campaign.
The pressure is definitely building both inside and outside the White House.