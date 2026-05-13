Trump lands in Beijing for high-stakes summit with Xi Jinping

United States President Donald Trump has landed in Beijing for a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping . This is Trump's first visit to China since 2017. Scheduled talks are expected to include discussions on trade, investment, artificial intelligence risks, and US arms sales to Taiwan. The summit is also expected to be dominated by the ongoing conflict in Iran, which depends on China as its primary buyer for US-sanctioned oil.

Agenda focus Iran conflict likely to dominate discussions Trump has downplayed potential disagreements over the Iran issue, saying Xi has been "relatively good, to be honest with you." "I don't think we need any help with Iran. We'll win it one way or the other. We'll win it peacefully or otherwise," Trump told reporters as he left the White House. He also plans to ask Xi to "open up" China to US businesses during their meeting.

Business delegation US CEOs accompany Trump on trip A number of US CEOs have joined Trump on his trip, including NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, Tesla's Elon Musk, and Apple's Tim Cook. These executives are mainly from companies looking to resolve business issues with China. Trade relations between Beijing and Washington have been tense in recent years, but both sides are keen to keep the peace after last October's truce.

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Diplomatic stance China's response to Trump's visit China has welcomed Trump's visit, with foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun saying Beijing is ready to "expand cooperation, manage differences and inject more stability and certainty into the turbulent world." However, trade issues remain a sticking point. While the US wants to sell Boeing airplanes and farm goods to China, Beijing seeks an easing of curbs on chipmaking equipment exports.

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Twitter Post Trump gets warm welcome BREAKING: President Trump has STEPPED OFF Air Force One with Elon Musk in BEIJING, receiving an INCREDIBLY warm welcome from the Chinese



300 Chinese students waved American and Chinese flags, and 47 was presented with gifts



This is the FIRST Presidential visit to China in… pic.twitter.com/uXkpRvZJg4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 13, 2026