Trump lands in Beijing for high-stakes summit with Xi Jinping
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has landed in Beijing for a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is Trump's first visit to China since 2017. Scheduled talks are expected to include discussions on trade, investment, artificial intelligence risks, and US arms sales to Taiwan. The summit is also expected to be dominated by the ongoing conflict in Iran, which depends on China as its primary buyer for US-sanctioned oil.
Agenda focus
Iran conflict likely to dominate discussions
Trump has downplayed potential disagreements over the Iran issue, saying Xi has been "relatively good, to be honest with you." "I don't think we need any help with Iran. We'll win it one way or the other. We'll win it peacefully or otherwise," Trump told reporters as he left the White House. He also plans to ask Xi to "open up" China to US businesses during their meeting.
Business delegation
US CEOs accompany Trump on trip
A number of US CEOs have joined Trump on his trip, including NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, Tesla's Elon Musk, and Apple's Tim Cook. These executives are mainly from companies looking to resolve business issues with China. Trade relations between Beijing and Washington have been tense in recent years, but both sides are keen to keep the peace after last October's truce.
Diplomatic stance
China's response to Trump's visit
China has welcomed Trump's visit, with foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun saying Beijing is ready to "expand cooperation, manage differences and inject more stability and certainty into the turbulent world." However, trade issues remain a sticking point. While the US wants to sell Boeing airplanes and farm goods to China, Beijing seeks an easing of curbs on chipmaking equipment exports.
Twitter Post
Trump gets warm welcome
BREAKING: President Trump has STEPPED OFF Air Force One with Elon Musk in BEIJING, receiving an INCREDIBLY warm welcome from the Chinese— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 13, 2026
300 Chinese students waved American and Chinese flags, and 47 was presented with gifts
This is the FIRST Presidential visit to China in… pic.twitter.com/uXkpRvZJg4
Domestic challenges
Trump's precarious position ahead of talks
Trump's position going into the talks is weaker, as courts have restricted his ability to impose tariffs freely. The Iran conflict has also fueled inflation at home and increased the chances of his Republican Party losing control in November's midterm elections. While Trump has praised his personal rapport with Xi and his admiration for China, numerous Beijing residents told Reuters that they saw his visit with a mixture of hope and distrust.