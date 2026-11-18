Right before Trump arrived, Xi and Putin met up to talk about making their countries' partnership even stronger and pushing for a more balanced global power structure.

Trump has hinted he might have his own chat with Putin during the summit, and he's also shown interest in meeting North Korea's Kim Jong Un (though nothing's set yet).

Just before this, Trump was in the Philippines announcing a new trade deal aimed at boosting U.S.-Philippine ties, so it's been a busy week of big moves among world leaders.