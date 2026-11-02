Trump may pardon aides and allies if Democrats take Congress
World
President Trump says he might hand out preemptive pardons to his staff and allies if Democrats take control of Congress after the upcoming elections.
He pointed to his 2025 pardons for January 6 rioters as a model, and even referenced how former President Joe Biden issued last-minute pardons during his term.
Democrats vow lawsuits, Trump dismisses threats
Top Democrats like Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Rep. Jamie Raskin are warning they'll pursue legal action against Trump's administration if they win back the House, hoping it'll keep people from teaming up with him in the future.
Trump, meanwhile, is brushing off these threats as political noise, calling polls "rigged" and saying big Republican rallies suggest Republicans will do better than they are expected to heading into Tuesday night.