Trump meets Qatar prime minister at White House on Iran
President Trump is sitting down with Qatar's prime minister at the White House today, hoping to get help moving forward on tricky negotiations with Iran.
Qatar is playing mediator, especially as both sides try to hash out issues around Iran's nuclear program and peace in the region.
The timing is key, since recent talks have been running into some serious snags.
Marco Rubio rejects Iran demands
Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Iran's demands are "unacceptable," making progress tough right now.
While Trump says he still wants a diplomatic fix, he made it clear that military options are on standby if talks fall apart (he said he was highly unlikely to order new strikes against Iran if negotiations made progress and produced a strong agreement).
Basically, it's a tense balancing act between keeping up hope for peace and being ready for things to go south.