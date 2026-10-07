Trump mulls pausing federal gas tax, extends red dye diesel
World
President Trump is thinking about putting the federal gas tax on hold to help with rising energy costs and inflation.
Right now, that tax is 18.4 cents per gallon for gas and 24.4 cents for diesel, but any change would need Congress, and lawmakers are out until after the midterms.
He's also just made it easier to use tax-free "red dye" diesel until the end of December, hoping it gives people a little relief at the pump.
G-7 releases 100 million barrels, prices higher
Some states like Ohio and Indiana have paused their own fuel taxes or expanded "red dye" diesel use too.
Meanwhile, the G-7 countries agreed to release 100 million barrels of oil and diesel from strategic reserves to help bring prices down.
Even with these moves, US fuel prices are still much higher than last year.