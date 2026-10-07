Trump mulls pausing federal gas tax, extends red dye diesel

President Trump is thinking about putting the federal gas tax on hold to help with rising energy costs and inflation.

Right now, that tax is 18.4 cents per gallon for gas and 24.4 cents for diesel, but any change would need Congress, and lawmakers are out until after the midterms.

He's also just made it easier to use tax-free "red dye" diesel until the end of December, hoping it gives people a little relief at the pump.