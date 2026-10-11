After airport attack, Trump says Saudi Arabia can defend itself
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has expressed confidence in Saudi Arabia's ability to defend itself after a deadly attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The attack left 12 dead and 309 injured. It is the most fatal assault on Saudi soil in over a decade. "They're able to defend. The Saudis are good fighters," Trump said when asked if Saudi forces could protect themselves without American military support.
Coalition's response
Saudi-led coalition vows swift response
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis has promised a swift and strong response to the attack.
The coalition has accused the Iran-backed group of committing what it termed a "full-fledged war crime."
The dead included four Saudis, two Bangladeshis, and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan.
Military support
US military presence in Saudi Arabia
The United States has a military presence in Saudi Arabia, with approximately 2,321 personnel stationed there as of June 2024.
Most of them are based at Prince Sultan Air Base, about 60km south of Riyadh.
This base is crucial for American military operations and houses various air and missile defense systems like Patriot missile batteries and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.
Defense enhancement
US bolsters Saudi defense amid Iran tensions
In October 2019, the US had deployed a Patriot battery and other defense assets to bolster Saudi Arabia's critical military and civilian infrastructure.
More recently, in October 2026, two additional Patriot batteries were sent to safeguard energy facilities in Saudi Arabia and Qatar amid fears of renewed hostilities with Iran.
However, despite these precautions, Prince Sultan Air Base itself was attacked by Iranian missiles and drones in March 2026.