Trump open to immigration talks with Democrats after 2026 midterms

Donald Trump just signaled he might work with Democrats on immigration reform after the 2026 midterms.

In a recent Fox News interview, he said, "We can work with them on a lot of things, I mean, we can work with them on immigration, I think, immigration's a big deal, I've always felt we should be able to work on immigration," Donald Trump on Fox News.

While he didn't lay out specific plans, his openness comes as issues like green card delays and H-1B visa rules remain hot topics.