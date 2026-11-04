Trump open to immigration talks with Democrats after 2026 midterms
Donald Trump just signaled he might work with Democrats on immigration reform after the 2026 midterms.
In a recent Fox News interview, he said, "We can work with them on a lot of things, I mean, we can work with them on immigration, I think, immigration's a big deal, I've always felt we should be able to work on immigration," Donald Trump on Fox News.
While he didn't lay out specific plans, his openness comes as issues like green card delays and H-1B visa rules remain hot topics.
Indian American lawmakers push immigration reform
This year's midterms also highlighted the rising influence of Indian American lawmakers.
Pramila Jayapal, who has advocated changes to employment-based green card rules and a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, and Ro Khanna, who has also supported immigration reforms, including protections for skilled foreign workers, both were re-elected.
Their wins, and those of others like Suhas Subramanyam, show that advocacy for immigration reform is gaining momentum in Congress.