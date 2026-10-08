Trump optimistic Iran conflict could end soon, lowering oil prices

Trump rejected Iran's seven-day proposed peace plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

US officials issued a counterproposal seeking to revive negotiations to end the war.

Vice President JD Vance made it clear that real negotiations will only happen if Iran seriously cuts back its nuclear enrichment.

He also admitted that figuring out who actually makes decisions in Iran is tricky, a point Iranian officials pushed back on, saying the US just doesn't get how things work there.

With midterm elections coming up and fuel prices rising, this standoff is getting plenty of attention at home too.