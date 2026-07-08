'Terrible partner': Trump calls for complete trade cutoff with Spain
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has called for a complete trade cutoff with Spain, calling it a "terrible partner" in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Speaking at a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, he said he had directed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to sever all trade ties with Spain. "They don't participate. They don't pay. I don't want anything to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with Spain, please, including visits," he said.
Defense dispute
Spain's defense spending commitments under NATO
Spain is the only NATO member that has not committed to spending 5% of its GDP on defense by 2035. Spain argues that a blanket commitment to spend 5% on defense would be incompatible with maintaining its welfare state and ensuring sustainable public finances. It argues that it can meet its defense obligations with only 2% spending, which increased from 1.4% to 2.1% between 2024 and 2025, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
Diplomatic response
Spanish Prime Minister views Trump's threats as 'business as usual'
In response to Trump's trade threats, the Spanish Prime Minister's office said it viewed these as "business as usual" and did not intend to change the "excellent" relations it enjoyed with Washington. It stated that Spain had a trade deficit with the United States and that economic relations were formed by private enterprises rather than governments, adding that as members of the customs and trade union, individual EU members could not be singled out.
Strategic locations
US military bases in Spain
Trump has repeatedly expressed his displeasure with Spain after socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez refused to allow the US to use its airspace during the Iran conflict. The United States has two key military bases in Spain, Naval Station Rota and Moron Air Base. These bases are vital for American operations in Europe and the Mediterranean region.
Internal deliberations
Tensions escalate over potential suspension from NATO
The dispute between the US and Spain deepened further in April when a US official revealed that an internal Pentagon email had proposed possible measures against NATO allies seen as unsupportive of Washington's military campaign against Iran. One option in the email envisions suspending "difficult" countries like Spain from important or prestigious positions at NATO, an official said.