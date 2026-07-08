'Terrible partner': Trump calls for complete trade cutoff with Spain

Diplomatic response

Spanish Prime Minister views Trump's threats as 'business as usual'

In response to Trump's trade threats, the Spanish Prime Minister's office said it viewed these as "business as usual" and did not intend to change the "excellent" relations it enjoyed with Washington. It stated that Spain had a trade deficit with the United States and that economic relations were formed by private enterprises rather than governments, adding that as members of the customs and trade union, individual EU members could not be singled out.