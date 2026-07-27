Trump paused Iran military strikes to give diplomatic talks room

In response to the US's decision, an Iranian army spokesperson announced that Tehran has also stopped "retaliatory" attacks in the region.

The pause comes after a series of escalating military actions and counteractions that have undermined a ceasefire agreement reached in June.

Despite this development, Waltz emphasized that Trump is keeping all options open and hasn't ruled out further escalation.

"I wouldn't go that far at all. The president is keeping all options on the table," he said.