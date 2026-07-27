Trump paused Iran military strikes to give diplomatic talks room
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has paused military strikes on Iran to give room for diplomatic talks. The announcement was made by the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz. He said that Trump is "giving talks some space; he's giving it a little bit of room." This comes after nearly two weeks of continuous US strikes and reciprocal attacks between the two nations.
Diplomatic efforts
Iran also halts 'retaliatory' attacks
In response to the US's decision, an Iranian army spokesperson announced that Tehran has also stopped "retaliatory" attacks in the region.
The pause comes after a series of escalating military actions and counteractions that have undermined a ceasefire agreement reached in June.
Despite this development, Waltz emphasized that Trump is keeping all options open and hasn't ruled out further escalation.
"I wouldn't go that far at all. The president is keeping all options on the table," he said.
Military readiness
Waltz denies US running low on munitions
Waltz dismissed reports that the US military was running low on air defense munitions.
He said, "The US military... has everything that it needs to conduct this campaign as effectively as it needs to be."
As of Sunday evening, Trump had not publicly commented on the situation but had shared computer-generated images of US bombings on Iranian targets.
Ongoing negotiations
Oman, Iran hold talks over Strait of Hormuz management
Meanwhile, Iran and Oman have held talks over the management of the Strait of Hormuz, a key transport route for oil and gas.
These discussions come after disputes over control of the strait intensified US-Iran tensions earlier this month.
The US-Israeli war with Iran began in February, and the Iranian attack on tankers in the strait on July 13 led to resumed airstrikes by the US and a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
Diplomatic meetings
UK Defence Secretary to meet US counterpart next week
In the United Kingdom, new Defence Secretary Wes Streeting is scheduled to meet his US counterpart Pete Hegseth next week.
The meeting will focus on security in the Strait of Hormuz.
Streeting emphasized their alignment on securing maritime freedom and free commercial shipping in the strait during an interview with the BBC.
Public sentiment
Conflict remains unpopular in the US
As the conflict nears its fifth month, it remains unpopular in the US. A CBS/YouGov poll revealed that 57% of Americans are frustrated with the conflict while only 19% remain optimistic.
Thousands have died across the Middle East since hostilities began between the US and Israel against Iran in February.
Meanwhile, Trump is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday.