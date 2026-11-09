Trump seeks to talk to Xi, Putin about Tehran, 'denuclearization'

Trump said that he plans to discuss several issues with Xi and Putin, including denuclearization.

"We're talking a lot of things, including denuclearization, but we'll be talking a lot of things. We're trying to end the war in Iran," he said.

In October, Trump had expressed willingness for trilateral arms control talks with Xi and Putin, focusing on denuclearization.

The Wall Street Journal later reported that Putin suggested using a trilateral meeting to discuss ending Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.