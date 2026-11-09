Trump seeks to talk to Xi, Putin about Tehran, 'denuclearization'
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said he expects to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in China, where he plans to discuss "denuclearization" and the war on Iran. The summit will be held on November 18-19 in Shenzhen. "One of the meetings, I think, will be with President Putin and President Xi," Trump said before leaving Florida for Washington.
Agenda
Plans to discuss denuclearization, ending Iran war
Trump said that he plans to discuss several issues with Xi and Putin, including denuclearization.
"We're talking a lot of things, including denuclearization, but we'll be talking a lot of things. We're trying to end the war in Iran," he said.
In October, Trump had expressed willingness for trilateral arms control talks with Xi and Putin, focusing on denuclearization.
The Wall Street Journal later reported that Putin suggested using a trilateral meeting to discuss ending Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Ukraine conflict
Trump believes Russia-Ukraine war deal is close
Trump had also told CBS's 60 Minutes that he believes a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war is close.
"I believe...that war is going to end and it's going to end soon, and the only reason it's going to end is because of me," he said without providing details.
Asked whether Putin was prolonging negotiations, Trump defended his administration's record on Russia.
"There's been nobody that's been tougher on Russia than me," he said, citing sanctions and trade measures.