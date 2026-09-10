Trump promises $5,000 to adult Americans if Republicans retain Congress
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has promised a $5,000 "Trump dividend" to every adult American if the Republican Party retains control of both chambers of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections. The announcement was made during the opening night of the unusual Republican midterm convention in Dallas. "If the Republicans win the Senate and House, because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States...for $5,000," he said.
Trump
'Pretend that I'm on the ballot'
He told the crowd to pretend that "I'm on the ballot."
"When I'm on the ticket, Republicans always do very well," Trump said to a crowd at the American Airlines Center.
"But for some reason, when a president wins... even if he's a really good or great president, they don't win the midterms. We're gonna change that," he said.
"So I'm asking you to pretend that I'm on the ballot.'
Proposal doubts
Proposal met with skepticism over funding and feasibility
The proposal, which could cost at least $1 trillion, has been met with skepticism over its funding and feasibility.
Trump did not specify where the money would come from but said "our country is making so much money."
Vice President JD Vance was originally scheduled to headline the first night of the convention, which is generally held only during presidential election cycles. No explanation was given for the last-minute adjustment.
War acknowledgment
Trump addresses unpopular Iran war
During his speech, Trump also repeatedly referred to the war in Iran, seeming to acknowledge its impact on the US economy.
He said he had to start the conflict because Iran was "two, maybe three weeks away from having a nuclear weapon."
Trump also defended the tariffs imposed on trade partners, saying the economic turmoil would be worth it.
He claimed food prices and other costs were rapidly declining and predicted oil prices would drop after a victory in Iran.
Tariff defense
Trump remains optimistic despite low approval ratings
Trump's decision to put himself at the center of the midterm elections by calling for a convention has been interpreted as a political gambit, especially as his approval rating has plummeted amid the war on Iran.
Recent polls show that Trump's approval rating is in the low 30s, with Americans growing dissatisfied with high prices and the war against Iran.