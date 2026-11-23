Trump posts edited evacuation photo meme of Jensen Huang
President Donald Trump just posted a meme featuring NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, swapping himself out for Huang in a dramatic photo from his 2024 rally evacuation.
In the edited image, Huang appears bloodied and holds a red bra with the NVIDIA logo replacing the American flag.
Definitely not your usual tech news. This came right after news broke that Huang was back as NVIDIA's CEO.
Board unanimously reinstates Jensen Huang
Huang had resigned earlier this month amid revelations about an affair with Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy.
Even though it looked like he would not return, NVIDIA's board changed its mind and unanimously brought him back just 11 days later, with Trump backing the move.
Trump said he did not see any national security risk in keeping Huang at the helm, echoing the board's confidence despite all the controversy.