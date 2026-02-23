Trump posts 'We're winning too much' after El Mencho's kill

United States President Donald Trump has sparked speculation over his country's role in the killing of notorious Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, also known as "El Mencho." In a cryptic post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "We're winning too much, it's just not fair! President DJT." The 60-year-old Oseguera was killed during a Mexican special forces operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco state.

Operation details Oseguera died in custody: Mexican defense ministry The Mexican defense ministry confirmed that Oseguera died in custody after being wounded during the operation. His body was then flown to Mexico City under tight security. The United States reportedly provided intelligence support to Mexico for this operation, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed. She praised Mexican military cooperation and said President Trump is committed to bringing narcoterrorists to justice.

Embassy statement Mexico refutes allegations of US involvement However, Mexico's embassy in Washington has refuted allegations of direct US involvement in the operation. They clarified that it was planned and executed by Mexican special forces with only "complementary intelligence" from US agencies under bilateral cooperation frameworks. In the wake of Oseguera's death, Mexican National Guard and army units have been deployed to Jalisco and neighboring states to stabilize security.

Aftermath unrest Retaliatory violence across Mexico after Oseguera's death The killing of Oseguera has led to retaliatory violence across at least six states in Mexico. Cartel gunmen have torched vehicles, blocked highways, and set businesses ablaze. Despite these actions, no civilian fatalities were reported. The unrest has posed a political challenge for Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as she faces pressure from the US to intensify operations against drug cartels producing fentanyl.

