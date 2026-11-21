Trump praises India's 7% growth, suggests US try low rates
President Donald Trump just switched gears on India. After calling its economy a "dead economy" last year, he's now praising India's 7% growth and even suggests the US could learn from India's low-interest-rate playbook.
Trump thinks copying this approach might help the US grow by up to 20%, and he didn't hold back in criticizing the Federal Reserve for ignoring strong economic signals.
India rebounds on demand and spending
Trump's new outlook comes after seeing India bounce back from global challenges, with steady growth driven by strong demand and government spending.
Economists like Arvind Panagariya had already pushed back on his earlier "dead economy" claim, pointing to solid numbers.
Now, even Trump admits India's strategy might be worth following.