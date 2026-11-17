Trump calls Modi 'tough man' at QUAD meet
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has once again praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "tough man." This happened during the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) leaders' meeting in Manila, Philippines. The gathering also included Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Meeting agenda
First QUAD leaders' meeting in 2 years
The QUAD leaders' meeting was the first such gathering in two years. It was held on the sidelines of the annual ASEAN summit, which the Philippines is hosting as the bloc's current chair.
The meeting announced plans to launch an artificial intelligence accelerator and conduct military exercises with maritime control drills.
Partnership emphasis
AI accelerator announced during QUAD meeting
During the meeting, Trump stressed that the QUAD brings together some of the world's most successful partnerships.
He announced the AI accelerator and mentioned $85 million allocated to increase access to trusted super intelligence.
He also said he wanted countries that share the US's values to shape the future of the technology.
Past praise
Trump had previously lauded PM Modi
This isn't the first time Trump has praised PM Modi. At the G7 summit in France in June, he had called PM Modi a "very tough negotiator."
Speaking at a joint press conference at the White House in February 2025, he had said, "He's a much tougher negotiator than me, and he's a much better negotiator than me. There's not even a contest."
Nuclear discussions
President Trump's upcoming nuclear talks with Xi, Putin
After the QUAD meeting, President Trump is expected to hold trilateral nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China.
He said he would press both leaders to help end the war in Ukraine and would meet Putin separately if the Russian president was available.