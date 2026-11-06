Trump predicts Europe-involving Russia-Ukraine agreement after meeting Kirill Dmitriev
Donald Trump says a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict could be just around the corner.
After meeting with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev at the White House, he shared, "It's going to be an agreement. It's going to be a big agreement, and it's going to involve more than Ukraine... I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled."
Trump also suggested that any nuclear developments by Iran would need US approval, hinting that more major negotiations could be on the way.
Iran nuclear proposal, Zelensky urges Patriots
Iran has sent a proposal about its nuclear program to the US through Qatar, but wants sanctions lifted first.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky is urging his team to adjust strategy after US midterm elections and keep military aid flowing, especially Patriot missiles for defense.
All these moves show how global politics are shifting as new deals and alliances take shape.