Trump predicts Europe-involving Russia-Ukraine agreement after meeting Kirill Dmitriev

Donald Trump says a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict could be just around the corner.

After meeting with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev at the White House, he shared, "It's going to be an agreement. It's going to be a big agreement, and it's going to involve more than Ukraine... I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled."

Trump also suggested that any nuclear developments by Iran would need US approval, hinting that more major negotiations could be on the way.