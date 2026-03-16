Trump preparing global coalition to keep Strait of Hormuz open

United States President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to announce a global coalition for the protection of commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz . The announcement could come as soon as this week, according to unnamed US officials cited by The Wall Street Journal. The move comes amid rising tensions with Iran , which has blocked passage through the strait using sea mines and small vessels, exerting pressure on the global oil market.

International appeal Warships from several nations expected Trump has called on several countries, including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, to send warships to the area. He wrote on Truth Social that these nations are affected by the disruption caused by Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz. "Many Countries...will be sending War Ships...to keep the Strait open and safe," he said in an earlier post on Saturday.

Naval support US Navy to assist commercial vessels The US Navy is expected to assist commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway off Iran's coast. The strait is crucial for global oil supply as nearly 20% of the world's daily oil passes through it. Since US operations began two weeks ago, global oil prices have soared above $100 per barrel, and gas prices in America have risen over 70 cents per gallon.

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Conflict impact Timing of coalition's announcement uncertain The timing of the coalition's announcement remains uncertain as discussions are still underway. It is unclear if escort operations will commence before or after a potential agreement between the Trump administration and Iran ends the ongoing conflict. The conflict has resulted in around 2,000 Iranian casualties, the death of Iran's supreme leader, and 13 US service members killed.

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International reaction UK, China, South Korea respond to Trump's call The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spoken with Trump about reopening the strait. China's embassy in Washington said Beijing would work with all parties to ensure stable energy supplies. South Korea is also reviewing Trump's appeal while coordinating closely with Washington. France is working on a possible international mission, but only when conditions permit, and fighting has subsided.