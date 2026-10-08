Trump pushes replacing 'AI' with 'super intelligence' on Truth Social
Donald Trump is pushing for everyone to stop saying "AI" and start calling it "super intelligence" instead.
He rolled out this idea on Truth Social, even calling people who don't use the new term "THE ENEMY."
Trump first floated the change during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly last month, saying it "sounds much better."
Trump signed 'super intelligence' federal EO
Trump signed an executive order in September making "super intelligence" the official term for federal agencies (but not private companies).
The move comes as debates over AI safety and the rapid expansion of data centers across the US heat up.
Even big names like Elon Musk and Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, are starting to use the new label, but conversations about AI's risks and impact are still very much alive.