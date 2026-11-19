Trump, Putin, Xi Jinping hold China summit on Iran Ukraine
Big news from China: Presidents Trump (U.S.), Putin (Russia), and Xi (China) are sitting down together for a rare three-way summit.
They're tackling some heavy topics: peace talks for Iran and Ukraine, plus nuclear arms control.
Ukraine's President Zelensky even called it a "Yalta" moment, nodding to the historic 1945 meeting that shaped global politics.
India eyes summit for trade ties
World leaders are keeping a close eye on this, worried there could be big shifts on issues like Ukraine and Taiwan, though some experts think major changes aren't likely right now.
For India, the outcome matters a lot since it could impact trade and its tricky ties with both Russia and China.
Whatever happens here could ripple across global diplomacy.