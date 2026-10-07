Trump questions Iran leadership after reported Khamenei attack, son missing

Iran has rejected suggestions that its leadership structure is unclear, Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, told The New York Times.

"Washington knows very well who their counterpart is in Iran and how the decision-making system in Iran works."

After a 40-day war with the US and Israel (which ended with an April ceasefire), tensions haven't really cooled off.

Trump also hinted that a big decision on Iran could be coming soon, while Iran is bracing for possible US strikes.