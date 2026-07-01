Trump 'congratulates Xi, China' after Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship 

Public interest

Birthright citizenship case drew national attention

The birthright citizenship case drew national attention as it tested one of the oldest constitutional protections in American law. Since 1868, the US has granted citizenship to everyone born in the nation, a right guaranteed by the 14th Amendment and reinforced by subsequent US Supreme Court rulings. The 14th Amendment, passed in the aftermath of the Civil War and initially meant for newly liberated slaves, states that "all persons born or naturalized, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens."