Why Trump rejected Iran's proposal to end hostilities
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has rejected Iran's latest proposal to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The proposal, which was presented by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the United Nations General Assembly, called for sanctions relief and access to frozen assets before substantive negotiations could resume. US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz described these demands as a "pretty cynical attempt" by Tehran.
Proposal details
Tehran's conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz
Under Iran's proposal, the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened if the US lifted its naval blockade and eased sanctions on Iranian oil exports.
Araghchi emphasized that these conditions were part of Tehran's broader diplomatic efforts.
In response, Trump confirmed he had rejected the proposal, arguing that Tehran was seeking an agreement because "they are losing so badly."
Ongoing tensions
Diplomatic channels remain open
Despite rejecting the proposal, Trump said diplomatic channels remained open. He hinted at possible further discussions with US negotiators this week.
Qatar has been mediating between Washington and Tehran, with indirect talks possibly starting soon.
Meanwhile, Araghchi said Tehran had not received a formal rejection of its proposal but warned they are prepared for war if necessary.
International discussions
Concerns over Chinese assistance to Iran
Waltz also touched on reports of Chinese assistance to Iran with missile targeting in the Strait of Hormuz.
He didn't confirm the intelligence reports but said Trump had raised concerns with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The US-China summit readout stated both countries agreed that Iran should not obtain a nuclear weapon, highlighting international concern over Tehran's nuclear ambitions.