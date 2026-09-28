Trump rejects Iran's pause offer, Araghchi warns 'doomsday' war
Tensions are running high between Iran and the US after President Trump turned down Iran's offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and pause hostilities for talks.
Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, said he is ready for a "doomsday war" if pushed, but is also open to diplomacy.
He suggested easing tensions by unfreezing Iranian assets and allowing oil sales, ideas quickly shot down by the US which says past actions have eroded trust.
Iran drills, US boosts maritime patrols
With talks stalled, both sides are flexing their military muscle.
Iran is running drills in the Persian Gulf as a show of strength, while the US has sent extra warships and aircraft to keep international waters safe.
Recent incidents, such as Iranian ships allegedly trying to seize a British tanker, have only added to worries about things escalating further as US elections approach.