Trump rejects Iran's pause offer, Araghchi warns 'doomsday' war

Tensions are running high between Iran and the US after President Trump turned down Iran's offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and pause hostilities for talks.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, said he is ready for a "doomsday war" if pushed, but is also open to diplomacy.

He suggested easing tensions by unfreezing Iranian assets and allowing oil sales, ideas quickly shot down by the US which says past actions have eroded trust.