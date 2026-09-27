Trump rejects Iran's Strait of Hormuz proposal, leaves talks possible
World
President Trump just turned down Iran's proposal, but he isn't shutting the door on future talks.
Iran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restart nuclear discussions within a week if the US eased oil sanctions and lifted its naval blockade.
Even with Trump's rejection, he says negotiations could still happen soon, with Qatar helping both sides keep the conversation going.
Qatar passes US Iran messages
Qatar played a big role behind the scenes at the U.N. passing messages between US and Iranian officials.
While Iran wants sanctions lifted and a ceasefire across the region, ongoing mediation shows both sides are still interested in finding common ground, even if it takes a few more rounds of back-and-forth.