Trump rejects Iran's Strait of Hormuz reopening offer, talks stalled
Talks between the US and Iran have hit a wall after President Trump turned down Iran's offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil.
Even though both sides are still talking (mostly through go-betweens), they can't agree on who should make the first move, keeping tensions high.
Qatar mediates, Strait escorts raise costs
Qatar is trying to help both sides find common ground, but a huge gap in trust and political pressures aren't making it easy.
Meanwhile, oil is flowing through the strait again, but costs are up because of military escorts.
Both countries are holding firm: Trump thinks steady oil flow weakens Iran's leverage, while Iran sees the price of oil, which is high, as leverage.
With options to escalate still on the table for Iran, things remain tense despite ongoing negotiations.