'Settled 8 wars': Trump renews bid for Nobel Peace Prize 

"I've done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I'm not bragging, I'm just telling you the facts. No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled eight wars," he told reporters.

"They (Nobel Committee) have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me. But, whether I get it or not, I have done far more....And I'm not saying that out of scorn, I'm saying that when you settle eight wars, and nobody's never," Trump said.