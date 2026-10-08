'Settled 8 wars': Trump renews bid for Nobel Peace Prize
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has once again put his name in the running for the Nobel Peace Prize. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Trump claimed he had "settled eight wars" and done things "that nobody else has ever done." He stressed that if he wasn't recognized by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, it would be a discredit to them. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday.
Trump
'I'm not saying that out of scorn'
"I've done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I'm not bragging, I'm just telling you the facts. No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled eight wars," he told reporters.
"They (Nobel Committee) have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me. But, whether I get it or not, I have done far more....And I'm not saying that out of scorn, I'm saying that when you settle eight wars, and nobody's never," Trump said.
Peace claims
Trump often cites his role in settling wars
Since returning to the White House, Trump has repeatedly said he deserves the prestigious award.
He has often cited his role in easing tensions between India-Pakistan, Israel-Iran, Cambodia-Thailand, Serbia-Kosovo, Rwanda-Congo, Egypt-Ethiopia and Armenia-Azerbaijan.
However, these claims have been disputed by fact-checkers and some countries involved.
For instance, India's Ministry of External Affairs rejected Trump's assertion that the US brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying there was no third-party mediation during Operation Sindoor.
Nobel aspirations
Trump's previous attempts to win the Nobel Peace Prize
Trump's Nobel ambitions aren't new.
During his first term, he often highlighted his diplomatic efforts involving North Korea.
In 2018, two Norwegian politicians nominated him for the award after his summit with Kim Jong Un.
A year later, Trump said Japan's then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had nominated him for the prize because of his efforts to ease tensions with North Korea.
However, these nominations did not materialize into a win for Trump.
Nobel hurdles
Experts say Trump's chances of winning are slim
Last year, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado handed her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump while seeking US support for her efforts in Venezuela.
"She said she didn't deserve it, that I deserved it," he said.
Despite his repeated claims of deserving the award, experts say Trump's chances of winning are slim.
His ongoing conflict with Iran and criticism of international bodies have hurt his chances, AFP reported.