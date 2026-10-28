Trump reportedly mulls lifting sanctions on Russian Direct Investment Fund
The Trump administration is reportedly thinking about lifting US sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a move that could shake up U.S.-Russia relations.
These sanctions were first put in place by President Biden after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, but now Russian officials are using ongoing peace talks to push for the fund's removal from the blacklist.
Russian fund tied to war funding
The Russian Direct Investment Fund isn't just any investment fund: it helps finance projects tied to Putin and has been linked to funding the war.
Trump is said to be eyeing new business deals like bringing Russian diesel into the US but critics warn this could boost Russia's economy without actually ending the conflict.
Nearly all Biden-era sanctions are still in place for now, showing just how tricky these negotiations really are.