Trump reportedly urges Israel to drop far-right Ben-Gvir and Smotrich
US President Donald Trump is reportedly urging Israel to drop far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich from the next Israeli government.
He is worried their actions in the West Bank are fueling violence and could mess with his plans for the region, like expanding the Abraham Accords and shaping Gaza's future.
The U.N. says this year's violence in the area has hit record highs.
Netanyahu bloc set for 53 seats
Israel's latest election ended in a stalemate: Netanyahu's bloc is set for 53 seats, the opposition 48, and Arab parties about 19.
With no side winning outright, everyone is eyeing possible coalitions.
Some opposition leaders want to team up with Arab parties to block Netanyahu, but not everyone agrees.
Meanwhile, political alliances are shifting fast as parties try to figure out their next moves.