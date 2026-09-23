US-Iran held 'very good' meeting: Trump after fiery UNGA speech
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has claimed that his team held a three-hour meeting with an Iranian delegation in New York. The meeting ended just an hour before Trump's news conference on Tuesday. "It was a very good meeting," Trump said, adding another meeting is scheduled soon. He stressed Iran faces a stark choice between "obliteration" and "potential greatness." "There's two alternatives," Trump said. "One is a very bad thing, and another, it could lead to greatness for the country."
Diplomatic progress
Meeting mediated by Pakistan and Qatar
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner attended the meeting, which was mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.
Witkoff also said he felt "very good right now" after the talks.
Separately, in a post on X, Witkoff said the US and Iranian delegations held "lengthy talks" on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly "through the mediators."
"They successfully completed a round of discussions that we hope will prove constructive and promising. The mediators will continue their work," he added.
Negotiation terms
Iranian conditions to end conflict
Iranian officials have laid out several conditions to end the ongoing conflict, including an end to hostilities and US "acts of aggression."
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told state news agency IRNA that Iran's conditions included an end to the naval blockade and economic warfare and the release of Iranian assets.
A senior Iranian official earlier said Tehran is willing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within a week if Washington eases military and economic pressure on Iran.
Ultimatum issued
Trump warns Iran of 'annihilation'
In his speech at the UN General Assembly, Trump warned Iran of "annihilation" if a deal isn't reached soon.
The president said he had "a big decision to make," asking, "Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before....Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic of Iran...?"
Explosion
Explosion heard near Qeshm Island
After the claims of "very good talks," an explosion was heard near Qeshm Island in southern Iran's Hormozgan province.
IRNA said the noise originated from the direction of the sea rather than land.
A formal statement explaining the exact source or nature of the blast is awaited. Qeshm Island, situated within the Strait of Hormuz, is the largest island in the Gulf.