US-Iran held 'very good' meeting: Trump after fiery UNGA speech 

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner attended the meeting, which was mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.

Witkoff also said he felt "very good right now" after the talks.

Separately, in a post on X, Witkoff said the US and Iranian delegations held "lengthy talks" on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly "through the mediators."

"They successfully completed a round of discussions that we hope will prove constructive and promising. The mediators will continue their work," he added.