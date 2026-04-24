Trump's $1M gold visa has just 1 taker so far

United States President Donald Trump 's "gold card" visa, which allows foreigners to pay at least $1 million to live and work in the US, has been approved for only one person so far. This was revealed by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday. The revelation comes as a stark contrast to earlier claims that the government had sold $1.3 billion worth of these visas within days of its launch in December.

Visa demand Hundreds in the queue: Commerce secretary Despite only one approval so far, Lutnick said there are "hundreds in the queue that they are going through." He expressed satisfaction with the program's progress during a congressional committee hearing on Thursday. The commerce secretary had previously projected that the gold card visa would generate $1 trillion in revenue and help balance the budget.

Budget impact Each applicant pays $15,000 fee US's publicly held debt currently stands at $31.3 trillion, with outside projections estimating a budget deficit of around $2 trillion for this fiscal year. Each applicant for the gold card visa pays a $15,000 fee in addition to their million-dollar investment. This fee allows for "rigorous vetting" of applicants and paves the way to US citizenship. Corporations can also spend $2 million on a foreign-born employee under this program, along with an annual maintenance fee of 1%.

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