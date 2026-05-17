Trump's 'calm before storm' post hints at fresh Iran strikes

United States President Donald Trump has hinted at possible military action against Iran , calling the current situation "the calm before the storm." The warning comes as reports suggest discussions among his top aides about resuming air strikes on Iran. An AI-generated image shared by Trump shows him with a US Navy Admiral in turbulent waters aboard a Navy ship, with Iranian vessels in the background.

Ongoing conflict US and Iran continue to attack each other Despite a ceasefire on April 8, hostilities between the US and Iran continue. The fragile ceasefire has not stopped both sides from attacking each other. The US has kept some of its major warships in the Gulf region, even as the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R Ford, returned home after an 11-month deployment, the longest since the Vietnam War.

Diplomatic efforts Trump warns Iran of 'very bad time' Trump has warned Iran of a "very bad time" if peace isn't reached soon. "They have an interest in reaching an agreement," he said in a phone interview with French broadcaster BFMTV. Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed receiving messages from the Trump administration about new talks but expressed "distrust" over Washington's intentions.

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Global mediation Peace negotiations become a global affair The peace negotiations to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz have become a global affair. Pakistan's interior minister arrived in Tehran to facilitate talks, following a visit by the country's army chief. Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stressed that only acceptance of Tehran's 14-point peace proposal would be acceptable.

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