You can buy Trump's personal mobile number for a fortune

US President Donald Trump 's personal mobile number is reportedly being sold to wealthy clients. The news was first reported by The Atlantic, which said that the White House has received reports of this development in recent weeks. Two senior administration officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the reports to the publication.

Market value Trump's number once a closely guarded secret The Atlantic's investigation revealed that Trump's personal number was once a closely guarded secret, shared only with a select few friends and trusted journalists. However, it has now become a hot commodity. The publication reported that CEOs and cryptocurrency investors are offering money and digital currency in exchange for direct access to the US President.

Information exchange Journalists trading world leaders' contact details for Trump's number The Atlantic also reported that journalists have started trading contact details of other world leaders to get Trump's personal number. The publication admitted to its own role in this trend, revealing that it first called Trump directly after he abruptly canceled a scheduled interview. The going rate for a journalist-to-journalist swap is roughly a one-to-one trade for another major world leader's contact details.

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Security risks Concerns over potential disinformation risks The uncontrolled access to Trump's personal number has raised several fears among senior White House officials. They worry that a bad actor could feed Trump disinformation during one of such calls, triggering a response that aides would have to manage. There are also concerns that the off-the-cuff remarks could continue to roil financial markets without warning.

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